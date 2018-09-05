Eagles football is back, Falcons want a Knockout win

You still have time before Thursday night’s kickoff between the Eagles and Falcons to join the CBS Local Knockout Contest (formerly Suicide Pool)…here is a live link:

The Thursday night game will most certainly have to answer to a growing crescendo of hype and excitement for the new season. The reality is it will be hot and humid out there and I expect both the Eagles and the Falcons will require some tedious series of adjustment until they find a tempo which suits their game plans.

The professional worry-warts at the Inquirer expect a slow start for the Eagles.

Bob Ford is worried about the defensive line, mostly because Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan and Beau Allen are no longer there, and Brandon Graham is slowed by ankle surgery recovery.

Marcus Hayes is concerned about the offensive line depth, especially if Jason Peters gets gassed by the oppressive weather conditions. He has dwindling faith in Big V and Sir Isaac as backups, at least at this early stage of the season.

Les Bowen is not happy with the Eagles’ depth at safety. The Eagles were unable to improve the safety position through the draft, and that bothers Les.

Zach Berman is depressed over the linebackers group profile:

“The Eagles are relying on Nigel Bradham and Jordan Hicks to stay healthy. When they’re both in the lineup, there’s nothing to worry about. But Hicks’ injury history cannot be ignored, and the Eagles don’t have an experienced third linebacker as they did with Mychal Kendricks last year. They need only two linebackers on the field most of the time, but injuries (and even a one-game suspension in Bradham’s case) mean the Eagles must test their depth.

“Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry have developed in the Eagles defense, and both converted safeties fit the modern NFL. Still, there will be a drop-off from Hicks or Bradham to either one, and I’m curious to see how that would affect what was the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense last season. If the Eagles are lucky, they won’t need to find out.”

My biggest concern is how the Eagles will pick it up on offense without two of their best receivers (Alshon Jeffrey and Mack Hollins) in the lineup due to medical issues. Then there’s the constant anxiety expressed by many who still doubt Nick Foles at QB…well, against the Falcons, anyway.

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com has a grim outlook for the Eagles in this one:

Atlanta at Philadelphia

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

“Let’s be real: The Falcons should have won in the playoffs last year. And this team is better, while the Eagles are dealing with a ton of injuries, including quarterback, which is why Nick Foles will start. Winning on the road in a Thursday night opener won’t be easy, but Atlanta will take it.”

“Pick: Falcons 21, Eagles 17″

As for hometown guy Brandon Lee Gowton, he has legitimate questions about Atlanta’s offense perhaps holding an edge in these key categories:

“If I’m the Falcons, I’m looking to see if I can get Tevin Coleman going. He had 10 carries for 79 yards (plus one reception for 14) against the Eagles last time they met. Compare that to Devonta Freeman’s 10 carries for seven yards. If I recall correctly, he had some success on runs to the outside. The Eagles will be without starting linebacker Nigel Bradham so they could look to test the likes of new starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nathan Gerry.

“I’d also be looking to test the Eagles in the slot. The Eagles’ starting cornerbacks (Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby) have had very good offseasons but 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones is new to playing the slot. He had some good moments this summer but this is also going to be his first real season and I think he could be prone to making some mistakes. If I’m the Falcons, I’m looking to mix Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones in the slot to test Jones.”

Me, I’m just gonna take it all in and watch the jig-saw puzzle unfold, one down at a time. It’s just great to have Eagles football again, and I know what we get on Thursday night is really just the necessary first step to many adjustments to come down the road.

Oh, and Jake Elliott better make everything, even PAT’s. Eagles 24, Falcons 23.