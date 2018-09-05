LeBron James reacts to Sue Bird's otherworldly performance, game-winner vs Mercury

Sue Bird put on a shooting clinic late in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, so much so that she was even able to put an end to Diana Taurasi’s playoff-perfection streak.

Taurasi was 13-0 in winner-take-all games, but all good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what happened in Seattle on Tuesday night. The Storm, behind strong performances from Breanna Stewart and Bird, emerged victorious in the pivotal game, 94-84.

Stewart led all scorers with 28 points, and Bird dropped 22 points as well, but it was what she did late that mattered. Bird caught fire in the fourth quarter, and she played the role of “the closer.” It was all capped off with the dagger, which she drained late in the game. This shot sent social media into a frenzy.

The confidence, swagger, technique, execution and celebration — that moment had it all. LeBron James was certainly a fan of it, check out what he had to say.

James wasn’t wrong. Bird and Stewart put the Storm on their backs, and now they’ll be squaring off against the Mystics, with a WNBA title on the line.