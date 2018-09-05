Watch: Brett Phillips crashes headfirst into outfield wall, leaves game

Royals outfielder Brett Phillips nearly made a sensational running catch in Tuesday’s game against the Indians, but he paid for it.
It happened in the second inning, when Phillips was attempting to run down a deep fly ball that came off the bat of Jose Ramirez. Phillips chased it down on the warning track, and reached out with his glove, but just missed the ball.
Not only was he not able to make the catch, but he also crashed headfirst into the outfield wall — full speed.
Phillips actually remained in the game at first, but was replaced the following inning by Jorge Bonifacio.
To his credit, Phillips had some fun about the whole ordeal afterward, so he’s believed to be OK health-wise.
Props to Phillips for laying it all on the line there, and we’re glad to hear he should be OK going forward.
