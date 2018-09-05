Watch: Brett Phillips crashes headfirst into outfield wall, leaves game

Royals outfielder Brett Phillips nearly made a sensational running catch in Tuesday’s game against the Indians, but he paid for it.

It happened in the second inning, when Phillips was attempting to run down a deep fly ball that came off the bat of Jose Ramirez. Phillips chased it down on the warning track, and reached out with his glove, but just missed the ball.

Not only was he not able to make the catch, but he also crashed headfirst into the outfield wall — full speed.

Hosey rips a double off the wall to extend the @Indians' lead. Fortunately, Royals right fielder Brett Phillips is okay and remains in the game.#RallyTogether STREAM: https://t.co/5M5mBtZ4XF pic.twitter.com/zYy13nwkeX — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 5, 2018

Phillips actually remained in the game at first, but was replaced the following inning by Jorge Bonifacio.

Brett Phillips, who crashed into the right-field wall last inning, has been taken out of the game. Jorge Bonifacio in right now. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) September 5, 2018

To his credit, Phillips had some fun about the whole ordeal afterward, so he’s believed to be OK health-wise.

@Indians I’m sorry about your wall, you’re definitely gonna need to fix it in the off-season. Thank you to everyone who reached out, I appreciate the concerns. All will be fine on my end, continued prayers for the wall though. #WallAlwaysWins https://t.co/s4gu496QnV — Maverick Phillips (@Brett_Phillips8) September 5, 2018

Props to Phillips for laying it all on the line there, and we’re glad to hear he should be OK going forward.