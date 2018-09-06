Timberwolves rumors: Nick Young, Corey Brewer work out for team

The Warriors did not express interest in bringing Nick Young back, which made NBA fans sad, as the energy and entertainment value Swaggy P brings is hard to match.

Young has spent the last few years playing for California-based NBA teams, but it appears his run on the Left Coast may be over.

And he may end up somewhere in “the middle.”

Now that the Timberwolves have a more stable core, they’re looking to go for it, as far as winning goes. As such, they brought in veteran guards Young, Corey Brewer and Arron Afflalo for workouts.

Scoop that didn't make podcast episode 171, but I can elaborate on in episode 172 later this week: #Twolves are hosting some recognizable names for free agent workouts this week. Among those here, I am told: Nick Young, Arron Afflalo and Corey Brewer. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/beM3BoTNHH — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 4, 2018

It’s likely that those three guys are competing for one backup guard spot, and of them, Young figures to offer the most — offensively speaking. It really depends on if head coach Tom Thibodeau is looking for offense or defense. Afflalo would be the best move if the team wants more help on the defensive end, while Swaggy P — with his ability to create his own shot and knock down three-pointers — would figure to help the team score more. He’s a bit of a defensive liability, though.