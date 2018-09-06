Eagles

Watch: Nick Foles, Eagles run trick play to perfection against Falcons

Anyone who thought the Eagles’ trick plays were reserved for Super Bowls only was proven dead wrong on Thursday night.

The Eagles, with crafty head coach Doug Pederson, ran a similar rendition to the “Philly Special” in the regular-season game that followed Super Bowl LII, against the Falcons on Thursday night.

The Eagles trailed 6-3 at the time, and were in need of a spark. That’s exactly what they got. On a third-and-five scenario, an Eagles running back received a direct snap, then flipped the ball to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who floated a pass for quarterback Nick Foles — who hauled it in to move the chains.

That first down led to the first touchdown in the game, and the Eagles took a 10-6 lead.

