Watch: Boyz II Men sing national anthem before NFL season-opener

The NFL enlisted the help of three of Philadelphia’s music legends to sing the national anthem before Thursday’s season-opener between the Eagles and Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

And their idea proved to be a great one.

Boyz II Men took the field after the rain delay to sing the national anthem, and they serenaded fans, analysts and players with a great rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In case you missed it, you’ll want to check it out below.

The “Philly Special” is entertaining when the Eagles run it to perfection, like they did in Super Bowl LII, but Boyz II Men singing the national anthem in Philly truly is special.