Ryan Fitzpatrick runs over Saints defender on TD run (Video)

Ryan Fitzpatrick was given the opportunity to start in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Saints, due to Jameis Winston’s suspension, and he made the most of it.

Fitzpatrick threw for over 200 yards in the first half alone, with two touchdowns. The Bucs scored on every offensive possession of the half, and Fitzpatrick was a big reason why.

He also rushed for a touchdown as well in the first quarter — which no one would have predicted — and he earned it. Fitzpatrick faked a handoff to running back Peyton Barber, then took off running outside. He was met by Saints safety Marcus Williams, but Fitzpatrick ran over him for the three-yard touchdown.

Ryan Fitzpatrick a QB just RAN OVER #Saints Safety Marcus Williams pic.twitter.com/2y5gVAKaFa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2018

It’s safe to say that the Saints didn’t gameplan to stop Fitzpatrick’s legs, and understandably so, but he made them pay.