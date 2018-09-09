Watch: Seahawks RB Chris Carson goes airborne, hurdles Broncos CB

Seahawks running back Chris Carson showed just how athletic he is in the team’s first regular-season game against the Broncos on Sunday.

Carson had a tough task ahead of him, going up against a stout Broncos defense, but he did not shy away from contact. In fact, on one particular play, he actually embraced it.

It happened when the Seahawks were pinned deep in their own territory, during the first quarter of the game, and were looking for some breathing room. Carson provided it. He received a handoff, and was then met by Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Carson wasn’t fazed, though, as he calmly leaped over Roby and kept on running for a big gain.

That’s one way to pick up a first down.