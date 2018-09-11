Watch: Maikel Franco flips over railing into camera well, leaves game

Phillies infielder Maikel Franco was involved in a scary moment during Tuesday’s game, after making a great catch near the Nationals dugout.

It happened when Franco was pursuing a ball that was popped up into foul territory, near the third-base line. He tracked it perfectly, reached out with his glove and made a great catch, but flipped over the railing in doing so — landing in the camera well.

kevinmcguire: Replay of Maikel Franco going flipping over the camera well. Comcast Sports Network Philadelphia MLB Baseball: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies https://t.co/3tKIoNDJYC pic.twitter.com/ubvOoN2Ls5 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) September 12, 2018

Franco fell deep into a concrete well, and landed hard. He was tended to by the medical staff, but eventually walked off on his own power back to the dugout. He was replaced by Pedro Florimon.