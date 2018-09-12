Watch: Stephen Strasburg drills three people with one pitch

Stephen Strasburg pulled off an extremely rare feat during Wednesday’s game against the Phillies, and you’ll need to see it to believe it.

Strasburg, who is known for having great command, made a baseball look like it was a heat-seeking object, essentially.

It happened when he was facing Jorge Alfaro, in the fifth inning of the game. Strasburg hit Alfaro on the arm with a pitch, but the ball bounced off his elbow, then glanced off the top of catcher Matt Wieters’ helmet and also hit umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Strasburg threw a pitch that hit literally everyone. pic.twitter.com/up0XZO5gKf — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 13, 2018

It’s almost impossible to have one pitch hit three people, but Strasburg managed to do exactly that.