Aaron Donald fined $20K for low hit on Derek Carr

The NFL has sent a message to Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and he may think twice about going low on a quarterback in the future.

The play in question happened when Donald shed a block in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Raiders, then began to fall in the direction of quarterback David Carr, with his momentum carrying him forward. He finished off the play by lunging forward, reaching out and hitting Carr in the legs, which you can see below.

This is roughing the passer. What is Aaron Donald supposed to do. Just stop playing after he falls down? pic.twitter.com/VWnJ9fnMpV — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) September 11, 2018

Donald was hit with a penalty for roughing the passer during the game, and he’s also been fined $20,054 by the NFL as a result, which the league announced on Friday (via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

Given that Donald signed a massive $135 million contract extension just a few weeks ago, he can certainly afford to pay it. He and other pass-rushers will have to do all they can to avoid hitting opposing quarterbacks low.