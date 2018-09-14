Watch: Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez have heated altercation at weigh-in

The boxing world is full of excitement ahead of Saturday’s bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, which figures to be an epic matchup.

If the rematch is any bit as good as the first fight, then fans will certainly enjoy it. The two are both extremely talented, and clearly don’t like one another, which was evident during Friday’s weigh-in.

Both boxers made weight, and that wasn’t the issue. The heated moment came when the two had their first staredown — going face-to-face — and began talking trash to one another. Both Alvarez and Golovkin had to be restrained during the heated altercation.

Canelo and GGG nearly come to blows. It’s the first stare down since the rematch was scheduled after the failed drug test. Big Drama! pic.twitter.com/G7JKh9BGeO — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 14, 2018

Both Golovkin and Alvarez had guys in their camp yelling at each other, and they appeared to be as heated as each boxer was. All this exchange does is provide even more excitement heading into Saturday’s showdown in the ring.