Insane stat shows how anemic Cardinals offense was vs Rams

Only two weeks of the 2018 NFL season are in the books, but it’s become quite clear that the Bills and Cardinals are the two worst teams in the league.

The Cardinals have been outscored 58-6 in their two losses, and it won’t be a surprise if the team elects to begin playing rookie quarterback Josh Rosen over veteran Sam Bradford, so it doesn’t look like the team’s outlook will be improving in the near future.

Arizona was shut out by Los Angeles in Sunday’s game, which it lost, 34-0, and the numbers really told the tale of how bad the Cardinals offense was. The team was outgained by the Rams in total yards, 432-137, and the drive chart was even worse. Arizona was able to cross midfield only once — with under a minute remaining in the game.

Arizona didn’t cross the 50 until 36 seconds left in the game. Cardinals had one snap in Rams territory— a 1-yard completion on the final play. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) September 17, 2018

It’s hard for an NFL offense to be that anemic, and yet, it happened.