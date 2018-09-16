Watch: Keelan Cole channels Odell Beckham with amazing one-handed catch

Jaguars second-year receiver Keelan Cole did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, and it was extremely fun to watch.

It happened in the first quarter of the game, with Cole working on Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe, near the sideline. Rowe blanketed him with tight coverage, so Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles floated a pass high — where only Cole could get it.

He did exactly that. Cole elevated and reached up with one hand to make an exceptional catch.

That was clearly one of the best plays of the season so far. Cole could be a breakout star in the Jaguars offense, so take note, fantasy football players.