Watch: Neymar gets embarrassed by Liverpool player's sick juke

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been known to put the moves on his opponents — often leaving them in the dust — but the script was flipped in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool.

PSG were unfortunate to have drawn Liverpool, whereas other clubs such as Barcelona played an inferior PSV Eindhoven squad. It worked out well for fans, however, as the matchup between the two powerhouse teams made for an extremely entertaining match.

Back to Neymar, he nearly got juked out of his cleats on one particular play in the first half, when Liverpool’s Sadio Mane used a sick stepover move to blow by him in the box.

Neymar got GOT 💀 pic.twitter.com/H6CBCAaTDr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2018

All Neymar could do was jog back toward Mane, as he was left in the dust.