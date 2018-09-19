Lakers 'less appealing' to Jimmy Butler after landing LeBron James

Things have quickly become undone with the Minnesota Timberwolves concerning All-Star forward Jimmy Butler reportedly demanding a trade prior to the start of training camp next week.

Butler has voiced that he is eyeing a possible move to the L.A. Clippers, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets that has notable left out of the Los Angeles Laker. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 29-year-old has lost some interest in joining Los Angeles due to the arrival of All-Star forward Lebron James.

Butler had once imagined playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James’ arrival as the franchise’s cornerstone made it less appealing for Butler in the prime of his career, league sources said.

This lack of interest from Butler may have come about due to him wanting him to be the cornerstone player. There could also be the belief that he doesn’t fit in the game plan that the team will have with James as the centerpiece as it could conflict to him fitting into the fold as a major part of the team.

There is no clarity as to why Butler may be disinterested in this possible scenario, but it does potentially take the Lakers out of the picture as a possible landing spot. Los Angeles has the financial space to offer a max contract over years to Butler on the open market if he were to test the open market.

In this entire trade talk scenario, the Lakers may choose to sit pat in order to keep their young group together to see how they perform next to James before making any moves involving their youth. On top of that, the Lakers are already expected to be active in free agency looking to target a few of the top free agents on the market such as Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson.