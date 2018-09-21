Lakers unwilling to include Brandon Ingram or Lonzo Ball in a trade for Jimmy Butler

Things have seemingly become unraveled with the Minnesota Timberwolves as All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has requested a trade just a few days prior to the start of training camp.

It has put the Timberwolves in a tough spot with one of the league’s top players pushing his way out, which has put several teams potentially on the map to add the 29-year-old. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Lakers do not have any plans in including either Brandon Ingram or Lonzo Ball to make a trade work to land Butler.

The Lakers can’t trade any of their recently signed free agents until winter, meaning they’d have to trade most of their young guys — including both Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball — to get him now. Not happening. The winter could bring more intrigue, if Butler is still in Minnesota and the Lakers disappoint.

Any trade offer that the Timberwolves would be willing to consider would have to include their young talent being included a deal. However, the Lakers look poised to go through the season with their young core group of Ball, Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart all playing alongside LeBron James. The team would like to first see how these young pieces can perform next to James before making any moves.

Meanwhile, it has become quite clear that the Timberwolves have no intentions of moving Butler despite his trade demands. Head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau has reportedly voiced that he would step down from his position first before parting ways with the All-Star forward. It has been a sticky situation that may not have an easy solution at this point in time.

What should also be taken into account is that the Lakers are more than willing to wait until next summer to wait to make a move in free agency. The front office has lined up enough salary cap space for a max contract player slot on the payroll for the 2019-20 campaign. The likes of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard are believed to be up on the list as their primary targets on the open market. Nonetheless, this shows that Los Angeles is committed to their young core group for the time being.