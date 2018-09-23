Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay punches Ravens player, gets ejected (Video)

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has been a huge boost for his team so far this season, but he cost his team with a stupid move during Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

It happened in the second quarter of the game, after a fumble. Tempers were flaring, and a shoving match broke out. At some point during it, Lindsay threw a punch, which is hard to see from the video, but officials appeared to be confident about it.

It’s hard to see where the punch occurred, from that video. But it didn’t take officials long to determine that Lindsay had thrown a punch, so they must’ve seen it clearly.