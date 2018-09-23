Watch: Angry Mike McCarthy goes ballistic over controversial penalty

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was hit with his third roughing the passer penalty in three weeks during Sunday’s game against the Redskins, and it did not appear that he deserved to be.

Similar to what happened during last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Matthews was ruled to have used his body weight to drive quarterback Alex Smith into the ground, except that really didn’t appear to be the case. No matter how you look at it, it appeared to be a bad call by the officials.

No way this is roughing the passer. Terrible call. pic.twitter.com/WUqPoWqxMd — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 23, 2018

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, as you might imagine, was furious about it. He went off on the officials in a sideline outburst.

After the Clay Matthews' roughing the passer call for the 3rd week in a row.#Packers coach Mike McCarthy lost it and went after the ref [no contact though]pic.twitter.com/ENqhknk7JW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

McCarthy’s criticism was warranted, as Matthews and the Packers continue to find themselves on the wrong end of some bad calls.