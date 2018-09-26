New Orleans Pelicans 2018-19 Season Roster Outlook & More

Big Q discuss the Pels new roster additions, releases & more. Plus we have interviews from: Al Gentry, Dell Demps, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor & more… COMMERCIAL LINKS BELOW****************************************** Get All the Latest Saints, Pelicans & LSU Tigers Gear HERE Now: SAINTS GEAR: https://amzn.to/2NlCMCa OR https://tinyurl.com/y9a9ql8o PELICANS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/yc34brf3 OR https://tinyurl.com/yalwnzt6 OR https://amzn.to/2z4iABY LSU TIGERS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/y7ak7blv OR https://amzn.to/2NiEGnh 101 CHILDREN AFFIRMATIONS-https://amzn.to/2xB7xwZ ************************************************************************ DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support! https://https://amzn.to/2KsaHvl Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
