Video shows Lonzo Ball has made adjustments to shooting form

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, when he was on the court.

Ball played in 52 games in his rookie campaign, and, at times, displayed flashes of greatness. He has incredible vision, and a strong knack for finding his teammates, especially when running the break. But Ball experienced some shooting woes, posting a 36 percent field goal percentage last season.

He drew some criticism over his shooting form, and it appears that he spent the offseason tinkering with it a bit. Ball did recently say he’s packed on more muscle, which has helped improve his jump shot, but it appears to be more than that.

A video from Wednesday’s practice shows that Ball now has a slightly higher release, and a set point that is closer to the middle of his body, rather than to the left, where it previously was.

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball shooting threes pic.twitter.com/oGJpFqEHRU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 26, 2018

It does appear that Ball now has a more fluid shooting form, and it’s possible that the added muscle has allowed him to have a higher release. The apparent adjustments to his shooting form should help Ball this season, and if he can knock down 40 percent (or better) of his shots, he’ll be a much tougher player to guard this season. Not only that, the Lakers’ addition of LeBron James should help get Ball more open looks, rather than having to create his own shots.