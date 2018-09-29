Watch: Kawhi Leonard's first points with Raptors came on signature shot

The Raptors’ biggest acquisition in franchise history played in his first game with his new team in Saturday’s preseason showdown against the Trail Blazers, and it didn’t take him long to find his rhythm.

Kawhi Leonard received a pass from new teammate Serge Ibaka on the wing just over a minute into the contest, and he used a quick shot fake to buy some space. Leonard then got to the elbow, and pulled up to drain a mid-range jumper — like we’ve seen him do so many times as a member of the Spurs.

The Kawhi era is underway for Toronto. pic.twitter.com/U3UGkCKCBX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2018

He also did this later in the quarter.

Leonard, whose quadriceps injury caused him to miss all but nine games last season, is clearly wasting no time making an impact with his new team.