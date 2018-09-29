Watch: Mets fans give David Wright great ovation in final career start

Mets third baseman David Wright has treated fans to plenty of entertaining moments during the course of his career, and they paid it back by showering him with praise before Saturday’s game.

Wright made the final start of his career against the Marlins, and he got plenty of love from fans at Citi Field when his name was called during pregame introductions.

David Wright gets announced pic.twitter.com/WiNXFYCAB4 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 29, 2018

David Wright’s intro pic.twitter.com/hZajF9C0EC — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 29, 2018

Wright then took the field by himself, and was joined by teammate Jose Reyes shortly thereafter. He drew a standing ovation from fans, and then threw out the first pitch to his two-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Not only that, the Mets also played this tribute video before the game.

The Mets' tribute video for David Wright

(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/VECTKPH35j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 29, 2018

This stat really puts Wright’s career in perspective.

ICYMI: David Wright has played 1571 games at 3rd base—all, of course, for the #Mets. That's the highest total of games at 3rd base for any New York @MLB team or teams, past or present. The previous leader was Graig Nettles (1510). Wright's final start

now on WPIX — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) September 29, 2018

It was great to see Wright get some much-deserved praise from the sold-out crowd on Saturday night.