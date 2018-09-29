Watch: Sam Houston State WR uses one hand to make unbelievable catch

A Sam Houston State receiver channeled Odell Beckham Jr. and made a remarkable grab during Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas.

The sensational grab took place in the second quarter of the contest, with the Bearkats looking to score their first points of the game, trailing 3-0. They were faced with a third-and-five situation, and quarterback Ty Brock floated a pass inside the 10-yard line. It looked like the ball was going to sail over his receiver’s head, but instead, Davion Davis reached up with one hand and brought the ball into his body for an unbelievable catch.

Davis did an exceptional job of securing the football as he went to the ground, completing the catch. It was truly an amazing display of skill by him.