Watch: Lance Stephenson snubs LeBron James on high-five

It was a bit curious when Lance Stephenson signed with the Lakers over the summer, given the tense moments that took place over the years between him and LeBron James.

Still, the Lakers appeared to be interested in signing gritty, defensive-minded players with a high-basketball IQ, and Stephenson fit the bill. He signed a one-year deal, so it will be interesting to see how he and James mesh this season.

It didn’t take long for a quick exchange involving the two to raise some eyebrows, though, as James approached Stephenson during a timeout in Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Nuggets. Stephenson was making his way to the bench, and James reached out his hand, in search of a high-five. He was left hanging, though, as Stephenson dapped up another teammate, then just sat down — not even looking up at James.

Lance leaves Bron hanging pic.twitter.com/bf0yplp5jj — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 3, 2018

Sure, it’s possible that Stephenson didn’t see James, but unlikely. It will be interesting to monitor the on-court interactions between the two over the coming months.