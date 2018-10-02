Watch: LeBron James announced as Laker for first time at Staples Center

It’s still difficult to process LeBron James wearing the purple and gold, but the regular season is just around the corner, and we’re going to have to get used to it.

James suited up for the Lakers in front of the crowd at Staples Center for the first time on Tuesday night, in a preseason game against the Nuggets. It wasn’t surprising when James was the last player’s name that was called during pregame introductions, nor was the huge ovation he drew from Lakers fans. Still, it was entertaining to watch nonetheless.

LeBron gets introduced as a Laker for the first time at Staples Center! pic.twitter.com/gGMFwSI8Rs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 3, 2018

We can’t wait until James suits up for the Lakers in a meaningful game. The good news is that their season-opener against the Blazers on Oct. 18 isn’t far away.