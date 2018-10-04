LeBron James declares Lakers must use young core as strength

LeBron James is set to begin his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers where he will have the task of leading their new-look roster toward relevancy in the 2018-19 season.

It is a challenge that he is ready to take head-on while voicing much confidence in taking advantage of the young talent on the roster to be a major part of the puzzle, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“You see those young legs out there,” James told Yahoo Sports. “We would be stupid not to utilize that as a strength. That’s just good coaching.”

The Lakers have made several moves to revamp their roster with the addition of several proven veterans aside from James such as Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley Lance Stephenson. However, the team has in place a promising group of young talent.

Los Angeles is poised to have their young core group take on more crucial roles to helping the team push forward toward being in the playoff picture and possibly much further than that this upcoming season. Brandon Ingram has a chance to step into a prominent offensive role where he could become the clear-cut second scoring option behind James.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma has a chance to be another major offensive factor and show the improvements in his game that his teammates have continued to rave about. Josh Hart has a situation in front of him to possibly secure a starting role after being elevated into the starting lineup in the second preseason game.

Lonzo Ball could be one of the primary ball handlers in the backcourt that can showcase that he can be a centerpiece to the puzzle. If the Lakers hope to take the next step forward, James’ comments show that he has a clear understanding of the importance of the play of their young core group behind him.