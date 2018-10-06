254-lb Michigan FB Ben Mason hurdles player (Video)

The level of athleticism that athletes in this day and age possess really is incredible, especially when compared to those that suited up on the field in past decades.

Football, in particular, has changed so much, as it relates to roster building, with offensive and defensive linemen being slimmer and more athletic than former players.

Even fullbacks can move pretty well, as we saw in Saturday’s game between Michigan and Maryland. Wolverines fullback Ben Mason, who is listed at 254 pounds, caught a pass in the first half of the game, for what looked to be a short gain. He was met by a defender, but Mason somehow hurdled his counterpart, which is pretty incredible for a player of his size.

Fullbacks do more than just block in today’s game, although it’s rare that they leap over opposing players.