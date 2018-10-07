Look: Sidney Crosby hits up Steelers game, chats with Antonio Brown

The Penguins are enjoying some extended time off until their next game, as they don’t play again until Thursday night, when they’re set to square off against the Golden Knights, which figures to be an entertaining contest.

As such, Crosby elected to hit up Heinz Field for Sunday’s Falcons-Steelers game. The Steelers were essentially in a must-win spot, so having one of the city’s biggest sports stars in attendance was certainly welcomed.

Crosby was seen chatting it up on the field with Steelers receiver Antonio Brown before the game.

Two of the best to ever do it. @AB84 x Sidney Crosby#BurghProud pic.twitter.com/RxUjgpJXku — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018

He also snapped a photo with Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who has been recovering from a spinal injury he suffered in December.

Crosby brought some good luck with him, apparently, as the Steelers cruised to a 41-17 victory in dominant fashion.