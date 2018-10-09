Lonzo Ball confirms he'll play against Warriors

In the last couple of weeks, Los Angeles Lakers second-year point guard Lonzo Ball has continued to make progress in his recovery from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Ball has made yet another major stride as he voiced on Tuesday that he will be back on the court to make his preseason debut on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Feels like a long time,” Ball said before the Lakers left for Las Vegas on Tuesday. “So I am very happy to get back on the floor finally, and it all starts with tomorrow. “It’s frustrating when you play basketball your whole life and then it gets taken away from you for a little bit. But I am happy to be back.”

This will mark Ball’s first game back on the floor since late March prior to being forced to miss the final eight games last year due to a knee contusion. The 20-year-old has continued to make steps forward in his rehab from the knee operation that occurred back in July.

The Lakers have been bringing him along at his own pace from the surgery in order to avoid any possible setbacks. At the same time, he hasn’t had to slow things down in any manner over the last few weeks that led to his full involvement practice over the last several days. This had even seen his teammates and coaches speak highly of what he was showing on the floor when he did practice.

Ball had indicated on Tuesday that he had been a 50-50 call to play in last Saturday’s game against the L.A. Clippers, but the team decided to take the precautionary route. He has also acknowledged that if he plays well that he will take the court for Friday’s tilt against the Warriors at the SAP Center at San Jose. Los Angeles will likely play him in a limited role off the bench to see what he can handle physically at this point.