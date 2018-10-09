Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call - a former Bucco shines

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last night, the Boston Red Sox and New Yankees faced off in Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied at one. It was never actually a competitive game. The Red Sox destroyed the Yankees by a score of 16-1 in the Bronx.

Interestingly enough, a former Pittsburgh Pirate hit for the first cycle in postseason history. No, it wasn’t Andrew McCutchen. It wasn’t even Steve Pearce. It was the slap-hitting utility man Brock Holt.

His four hits in six at bats propelled the Sox to the decisive Game 3 victory. Sure, he hit the home run against a backup catcher in the ninth inning. And yeah, maybe the Yankees all but quit after the fourth inning. But history is history. Holt will forever be a fun postseason trivia answer.

In case you were wondering, Holt was dealt from the Pirates to the Red Sox as a part in the Joel Hanrahan deal in the winter of 2012. Here’s the full trade:

Pirates receive:

Mark Melancon

Stolmy Pimentel

Jerry Sands

Ivan De Jesus Jr.

Red Sox receive:

Joel Hanrahan

Brock Holt

Overall, Melancon was easily the best player in this deal. His career 9.5 fWAR tops every other player in this trade combined. But last night was for Brock Holt. Congrats to him on memorable performance.

Baseball on the web