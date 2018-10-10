Look: Craig Kimbrel busted for pine tar on mound in playoff game vs Yankees

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel appeared to have an extra boost on his side during Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night.

Kimbrel came in to record the final three outs, with the Red Sox clinging to a 4-1 lead against the Yankees, and that’s when things got interesting.

First off, Kimbrel allowed a number of baserunners, loading the bases and then hitting a batter, to make it a 4-2 game. He would eventually get a fly ball out off the bat of Gary Sanchez, on a ball that nearly landed in the stands for a walkoff homer. Kimbrel then forced Gleyber Torres to ground out to first, securing the victory.

But did he have some extra help to aid him in gripping the baseball? Screencaps reveal a foreign substance on his hands, that sure looked to be pine tar.

It’s not the first time, either. Kimbrel was spotted with what appeared to be pine tar on his cap earlier in the series as well.

Uhhhhhhh anyone else notice the pine tar on Kimbrell’s hat? pic.twitter.com/kPf77BUKNt — Cade Webb (@cwebb_oSu) October 6, 2018

The Yankees never noticed, so Kimbrel got away with it. We’re sure the Astros will be paying attention, though.