Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call - Final Four is set

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees last night 4-3 to advance to the ALCS. They will be playing the defending champion Houston Astros. Game 1 starts Saturday night in Boston.

In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers will face off against the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have now won 11 straight games with their last loss coming on September 22 against…the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game 1 starts Friday night in Milwaukee.

The four teams remaining are pretty interesting. Three of these teams are large market monsters. Boston (1st), LA (3rd), and Houston (9th) are all in the top 10 in payroll, according to Spotrac. Milwaukee sits in 22nd. Just for fun (or not), our battling Buccos sit in 27th.

Yes, one of these teams is not like the other. Milwaukee doesn’t compare to those other three cities in terms of market or even team brand size. The Brewers are kind of the cinderella in this group.

On the hand, they are the hottest team playing right now. Christian Yelich might be the best remaining player playing right now.

The ALCS will be a heavyweight slaughter fest. In my eyes, those are the two best teams in baseball and it’s not particularly close. I expect the winner of that series to win the whole thing.

But maybe not. As we know, the MLB playoffs are a crapshoot. If the Brewers can squeeze past the Dodgers while the Astros and Red Sox beat each other up in a long, hard battle, maybe the Brewers can just win the whole thing.

Do it for the small markets, Brewers.

