Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. spins football, nails field goal in warmups

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a man of many talents. He can take the top off a defense, turn a quick slant into a big gain and also returns punts when asked to do so.

Not only that, he can also kick field goals, which we learned on Thursday night.

OBJ was warming up on the field at MetLife Stadium before the divisional showdown with the Eagles was set to kick off, and that’s when he showed off a trick shot of sorts. His teammates were jogging next to him, and he elected to spin a football on the ground, then ran up and kicked it through the uprights.

Odell Beckham Jr with the ball-spin drop kick field goal during TNF warmups pic.twitter.com/ymSaWQDn0b — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) October 12, 2018

This was entertaining to watch, but Beckham probably should’ve been warming up with his teammates — rather than standing out among the pack.