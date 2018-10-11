Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. storms off field during game

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been criticized for his behavior both on and off the field, and he was featured in another controversial moment during Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

This came on the heels of when Beckham was critical of teammate Eli Manning, as well as his coaches, in an interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson earlier this week. Rapper Lil Wayne accompanied him for the sit-down, which was a bit odd.

Also odd was what happened in the waning moments of the first half in Thursday’s game against the Eagles, when Beckham walked off the field to the locker room by himself, rather than joining the Giants offense. The Giants ran a play with two seconds left, but Beckham was already in the tunnel — en route to the locker room.

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham appears to not be happy with the New York Giants 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/kl4yFqyRNa — The Rush (@therushyahoo) October 12, 2018

Beckham had only two catches for 12 yards leading up to that point, and he looked visibly frustrated as he walked off the field. It will be interesting to see what explanation is offered for what looked to be another tantrum of some sort, especially given that the Giants made Beckham the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history roughly six weeks ago.