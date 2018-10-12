Watch: Riley Curry busts out dance moves during game

The Warriors may still be playing exhibition games, but don’t tell that to Stephen Curry’s daughter, Riley, who already appears to be nearing midseason form.

Riley first went viral when she stole the show during a few postgame press conferences in the 2015 playoffs, but she’s been fairly quiet since that time, clearly trying to be on her best behavior when she does attend games.

She was at SAP Center for Friday’s preseason game featuring the Lakers and Warriors, seated alongside her mother, Ayesha. Riley made her way into the spotlight at one point during a stoppage in play, when she stood up and began busting out some dance moves while music was playing.

Riley Curry is a mood. 💃 pic.twitter.com/3EKtpTteNj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 13, 2018

Ayesha was certainly feeling it, and so were we. Riley — now at six years of age — has the “it” factor.