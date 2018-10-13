Michigan Stadium trolls Wisconsin by playing 'Jump Around' during game

Michigan earned a huge statement win with a 38-13 victory over 15th-ranked Wisconsin in dominant fashion, and there were plenty of reasons to celebrate in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

It was arguably the Wolverines’ biggest win in the Jim Harbaugh era, and spirits were high during the game. The DJ at Michigan Stadium took advantage of the blowout win as well with a clever troll job. Wolverines fans were fired up upon hearing House of Pain’s “Jump Around” blaring through the speakers at Michigan Stadium with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

With 3:43 left Jump Around starts playing in Michigan Stadium pic.twitter.com/WklJROy5kT — angelique (@chengelis) October 14, 2018

Michigan Stadium playing “Jump Around” coming out of the break. What a troll lol — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 14, 2018

Playing “Jump Around” during games at Camp Randall Stadium is a longstanding tradition that Badgers fans have come to enjoy, so that’s why the DJ chose to stick it to the Wolverines’ Big 12 foe by playing it.