Ben Roethlisberger catches his own pass on bizarre play (Video)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger essentially flipped the script during Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Roethlisberger often throws passes to his guys, but on Sunday, he was on the receiving end of one of them, on a busted play.

He dropped back to pass on a first-and-20 situation in the first quarter of the game, but the pocket collapsed on him quickly. Big Ben tried to throw a quick screen to tight end Jesse James, but the pass was tipped at the line. No problem, though, as Roethlisberger caught it himself and ran for a few extra yards to prevent disaster.

Big Ben is a versatile player.