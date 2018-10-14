James Conner makes young cancer survivor's day before game (Video)

Steelers running back James Conner has become a hero among sports fans that have battled cancer, given what he went through in the past.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, when he was attending the University of Pittsburgh. He underwent treatment, and five months later was declared cancer-free. Not too long after that, he was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s now the starting running back, and his success story has inspired many.

As such, he shared an intimate moment with a young cancer survivor before Sunday’s game against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The fan was holding a sign that said “I just finished chemo!”, and Conner shook his hand — putting a smile on the young boy’s place.

It’s moments such as that one that make football great.