Emmanuel Sanders calls out NFL for being 'soft' following rule changes

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is not happy with the NFL, due to the new rule changes, which he made very clear.

Sanders was hit with a critical penalty in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams, after catching a pass at the one-yard line. The Broncos were poised to walk the ball into the end zone, but Sanders was whistled for a 15-yard penalty for taunting — backing the team up. It wasn’t even an egregious gesture, too, as Sanders pointed his finger in Rams cornerback Troy Hill’s face.

The Broncos were forced to settle for a field goal, and ended up losing the game by that exact margin. Sanders shared his thoughts on the new rules after the loss.

“To me, honestly, I feel like the league is getting soft,” Sanders said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. “I’m having fun. I didn’t do anything crazy to the guy besides say, ‘I got you on that play,’ pointing my finger at him. [The official] threw the flag, which is crazy because I feel like I’ve been in the league nine years and I’ve been pointing at guys, go back and look at my film, I’ve been pointing at guys all the time and saying, ‘I got you on that play.’

He continued:

“When I look at the scoreboard, we lost by three points,” Sanders said. “I feel like we could have easily punched that ball in, got four [more] points. I don’t see the penalty in that. I’ll learn from it. I’ll keep chugging along.”

Sanders will likely get fined by the league for those comments, but he doesn’t seem to care.