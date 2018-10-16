Watch: David Ortiz loses his mind celebrating Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz doesn’t even attempt to try to hide his homer-ish rooting interests during games, even though his current job has him being an analyst for FOX Sports 1.

And while Ortiz does do a great job breaking down games, he still openly roots for the Red Sox during any chance he gets. So, right now, he’s in postseason form.

That was made very clear after Jackie Bradley Jr. busted Game 3 of the American League Championship Series open with an eighth-inning grand slam on Tuesday night. Ortiz went nuts reacting to the clutch hit, which gave the Sox an 8-2 lead.

Big Papi reacting to that JBJ @RedSox grand slam is everything. pic.twitter.com/lZNUwLmpG8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 17, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, Big Papi.