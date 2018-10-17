10/17 Timberwolves @ Spurs Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Spurs: 112, Wolves: 108

Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble hurt Minnesota. Towns was in foul trouble all night for Minnesota. Gorgui played well while Towns sat, but Towns is obviously the better player. The Wolves struggled with Aldridge all night and having KAT in foul trouble didn’t help the Wolves in that aspect.

Wiggins had lots of positives, but some negatives. I don’t understand what Wiggins finds so intriguing in taking long twos. It’s not a good shot, but it’s a shot Wig continues to take. However, Wiggins was engaged. He was active for most of the game and was at his best when attacking the rim and freely shooting the three.

Tolliver took one shot, and it wasn’t a three. Anthony Tolliver was brought in to shoot threes. Well, tonight, he didn’t shoot any. The Wolves need to run sets to get Tolliver looks from deep, especially when the starters are out of the game.

Wolves miss bunnies at the rim. Minnesota missed way too many short shots against San Antonio and it cost them. Butler, along with Rose and others couldn’t seem to get easy shots around the rim to fall. Hopefully it’s just the gitters of opening night, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

Rose isn’t the guy the Wolves want shooting the ball at the end to tie the game. Rose was 3-12 from the field and was inconsistent all night. Despite a decent look to tie the game, the ball needs to be in Jimmy’s hands late in the game.