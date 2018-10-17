Look: Russell Westbrook caught sneaking food on bench during game, sparking memes

Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook didn’t play in Tuesday’s season-opener against the Warriors at Oracle Arena, as he’s currently recovering from knee surgery.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t work up an appetite.
Westbrook went viral on social media when he was seen sneaking a bite to eat on the bench, with a hilariously guilty look on his face.
The memes and reactions that followed did not disappoint. You can check out some of the best ones below.
Westbrook is entertaining every time he steps foot on the court — even when he’s inactive.
