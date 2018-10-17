Look: Russell Westbrook caught sneaking food on bench during game, sparking memes

Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook didn’t play in Tuesday’s season-opener against the Warriors at Oracle Arena, as he’s currently recovering from knee surgery.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t work up an appetite.

Westbrook went viral on social media when he was seen sneaking a bite to eat on the bench, with a hilariously guilty look on his face.

LMAO Russ sneaking a snack on the bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ED3cfbEanx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 17, 2018

The memes and reactions that followed did not disappoint. You can check out some of the best ones below.

But why did Russ look like a sleazy uncle sneaking a sip from a flask at church service there? — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 17, 2018

Wife: “Eric.. you better not eat anymore chicken.. that’s for my lunch tomorrow..” Me: pic.twitter.com/mwfvlH7ugf — CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) October 17, 2018

@NBAonTNT Westbrook sneaking some food on the bench pic.twitter.com/JpEenWmXfi — Nathan Rogers (@RONNIEDC9) October 17, 2018

Westbrook is entertaining every time he steps foot on the court — even when he’s inactive.