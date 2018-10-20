10/20 Timberwolves @ Mavericks Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Mavericks: 140, Timberwolves: 136

Karl-Anthony Towns finally found a rhythm in the fourth quarter. After having weak offensive games in the first two games, Towns posted 31 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and 4-6 from three. The Wolves got creative in getting Towns the ball in the fourth quarter, and that needs to continue.

The Wolves got a productive Derrick Rose tonight. With 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, Rose found himself making big time plays in big time situations. If Rose continues to play in his role, and understand his role, he will be a great asset for the Timberwolves bench.

How does 136 points not win a basketball game? I mean, come on. The Timberwolves need to figure something out on defense, because they won’t win games letting up 140 points. I think we are at the point to tinker with the system, because the effort on defense has been there this season.

The Timberwolves allowed 15 offensive rebounds. DeAndre Jordan and company crushed the Wolves on the glass, and it hurt the Minnesota. When the Wolves did get Dallas to miss, it didn’t matter, as Dallas got way too many second chance points.

C.J. Williams needs to stay on the bench. With Butler out and Wiggins in foul trouble, I would like to see Thibs go to Keita Bates-Diop or Luol Deng. Williams looked out of control on offense, and he wasn’t in the right spots on defense.