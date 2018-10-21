Lance Stephenson caught celebrating prematurely on awful miss (Video)

Lakers veteran guard Lance Stephenson has never been a great shooter, but that hasn’t stopped him from being confident in his game.

Stephenson has always been a strong believer in his abilities, but that confidence backfired in a big way during Saturday’s showdown with the Rockets at Staples Center.

The Rockets essentially baited Stephenson into taking a three-pointer in the second quarter of the game by giving him plenty of room to shoot, and he obliged. Stephenson put up a shot, then turned to the Lakers bench to celebrate before the shot even hit the rim. The problem is that his shot was way off the mark, and it missed badly, so he was left with egg on his face.

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1053864247535550464

It had to be a bit embarrassing for Stephenson to be seen celebrating prematurely in front of the home crowd.