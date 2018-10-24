Rockets owner Daryl Morey throws shade at Rajon Rondo

The Rajon Rondo-Chris Paul fight has polarized the NBA community, with players and coaches taking sides on the issue. Some stand with Rondo, while others have been backing CP3.

Rockets owner Daryl Morey stood up for his player on Tuesday, but did so in a very subtle way. Check out this subtweet, essentially insinuating that Rondo’s comments were a bit hypocritical (pot calling kettle black).

The tweet was a response to Rondo having this to say on Tuesday:

“Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy,” he said, va ESPN. “They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate.”

Shade thrown.