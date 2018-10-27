LeBron James passes Dirk Nowitzki for 6th on all-time scoring list

LeBron James has put together an illustrious career that has him achieve many impressive individual feats along the way.

James added yet another one to his resume on Saturday night as he passed Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Now the sixth-leading scorer in NBA history: @KingJames. LeBron hits from mid-range to pass Dirk Nowitzki as the league's active scoring leader. pic.twitter.com/4pjfujEKr6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2018

The 33-year-old accomplished this feat with 7:51 left in the 3rd quarter on a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline surpassing him Nowitzki, who currently has 31,187 points to name on Saturday night.

Next on the list is Hall of Famer and former Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain, who has 31,419 career points, which he will likely surpass at some point this season in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is also within reach this year as he’s sitting at 32,292, which is a mark he should likely hit at some point late in the season.

James has been off to a strong start to his first campaign with Los Angeles having scored 20 or more points in five out of the first six games played. He entered Saturday’s tilt against the Spurs averaging 25.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. He is also coming off his first career triple-double with the Lakers in Thursday’s 121-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.