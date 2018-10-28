Jaguars players arrested in London nightclub incident, facing possible suspensions

The Jacksonville Jaguars just can’t stay out of their own way right now, and on top of that, a number of the team’s players were involved in an altercation at a London nightclub.

Given that the Jags had some time off ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, a number of players elected to hit up a London nightclub.

Apparently, they found some trouble there, though. Jaguars safety Barry Church, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Ronnie Harrison and safety Jarrod Wilson were all arrested, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Here are some details from the report:

The players went to a club on Friday night, were sent bottles of champagne and other high-end liquors and ran up a huge bill, sources told Rapoport. The players believed that the bottles were comped, but instead they were on their bill. When the bill arrived, the players refused to pay it, believing that it was not what they owed. An argument ensued and local police made several arrests.

None of the Jaguars players were charged with a crime and the bill was eventually resolved.

The team released a statement on the incident, saying that they’re currently investigating the issue.

Just got statement from @Jaguars on incident here in London @ActionNewsJax @ActionSportsJax “We are aware that 4 of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.” — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 28, 2018

It will be interesting to see which players — likely all of them — will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.