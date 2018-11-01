Ravens DC Don Martindale blasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of Week 9 game

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out on his contract, and even opposing teams are beginning to weigh in, as his strategy isn’t really a good look for the league. More NFL players may follow suit in the future to protect themselves from injury, or whatever else, and teams may continue to use the franchise tag, rather than paying guys big money.

Even Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale weighed in about Bell on Thursday, and he didn’t mince words, either. He even snuck in a shot about how Bell is probably enjoying life in Miami.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on absent Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell: "There are a lot of stats [since 2015] that the Steelers are actually better without him. That might be why he’s riding a jet ski down in Miami right now." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 1, 2018

Martindale’s comments probably mirror what a lot of people in the Steelers organization are thinking. Bell had initially said he’d report after the bye week, but he remains a no-show. And he’s had time to post Instagram stories from Miami strip clubs with his girlfriend.

We’re not sure about the Steelers being better off stat-wise without Bell, but the locker room/team chemistry has definitely benefited. And as for James Conner, he just garnered AFC Player of the Month honors, so he’s been carrying the run game in Bell’s absence. At this point, it looks as if the Steelers will be rolling with Conner for the rest of the season, and that will probably be the best course of action going forward.