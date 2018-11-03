Watch: Alex Cora dances, celebrates World Series win in Puerto Rico

Red Sox manager Alex Cora returned to his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico on Saturday, and he brought the World Series trophy along with him.

Cora received a hero’s welcome from the locals, and it wasn’t long before the festivities began.

.@ac13alex se encuentra con el comediante @raymondarrieta en la celebración de los Red Sox en Caguas. 🇵🇷🙌 #MLBPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/OxSufIih88 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) November 3, 2018

The Red Sox manager delivered a great speech to an extremely large crowd that showed up to support him.

Cora also hoisted the World Series trophy, so those who came out could see it up close.

There was also some dancing that took place. Cora made sure to bust out a few moves while music was playing.

¡Ahora sí, se formó el jolgorio! 🙌👏🇵🇷@ac13alex nos muestra sus dotes de bailarín de plena. 👀🕺🏼 #Corte4 pic.twitter.com/iR8TfFXA8p — Corte4 (@corte4) November 3, 2018

These photos also did a great job of capturing the powerful moments that took place on Saturday.

It’s celebrations like these that bring people together, and we love to see that happen.